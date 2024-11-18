NYPD using drones to aid first responders in Central Park, other precincts, officials say

The skies above Central Park are abuzz with NYPD crime-fighting drones as part of a planned rollout of the technology to make the popular 800-acre venue and other parts of the city safer, city officials said. At a news conference in the Central Park Precinct, an area grappling with spikes in serious crime this year, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD brass disclosed last week that the park is one of five policing areas using drone patrols as part of a "Drones as First Responders" program aimed at making policing more efficient and safer for responding officers. "Drones are a proven technology," Adams said. "They are clearly part of our law enforcement apparatus now." NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry said the push for the NYPD drone program came after he made a trip earlier this year to learn about the Chula Vista, California, police department's use of drones. The Chula Vista police have been using drones since 2015 and have the capacity to monitor 911 calls in real time, according to that department’s website. Daughtry said that in August crime shot up 40% in Central Park but that after drones were deployed it was reduced by 35%. "We are going to use this technology to keep crime down in Central Park," Daughtry said. Betsy Smith, of the Central Park Conservancy — a nonprofit group entrusted with the maintenance , restoration and management of Central Park — said the drone program is an important step in keeping the park space safe. Ten drones, out of a full department complement of about 100, are being deployed in three Brooklyn precincts, one in the Bronx, as well as in Central Park, police officials said. Those five commands will each have two drones dedicated for their use. The drones will be deployed remotely and controlled by about 60 specially trained officers who are certified as drone operators by the Federal Aviation Administration. The drone operators will work out of the downtown NYPD joint operations center or off-site at special areas of the department’s Technical Assistance Response Unit. A member of the department’s legal bureau will monitor the drone operations in real time, officials said. "It alleviates, if not eradicates, those responding officers walking into a surprise," Adams said. Interim NYPD commissioner Thomas Donlon noted that the NYPD has been using drones in some capacity for the past six years. Since June, when the department ramped up its drone program, there have been 2,300 incidents in which drones were deployed, Donlon said. Civil liberties groups have been concerned about the use of drones. Although a spokesman for the New York Civil Liberties Union was unavailable for comment Thursday, in the past the organization has warned about potential problems. "Unregulated use of drones threatens New Yorkers’ privacy and safety, further creating a society in which our every move is monitored, tracked, recorded and scrutinized by authorities," Donna Lieberman, executive director of the NYCLU said in a November 2022 statement. Daughtry said no artificial intelligence is being used in the drones and officials added that drone videos are deleted after 30 days unless needed for evidence in a criminal case. Two of Long Island's largest police departments regularly use drones. Dawn Schob, a spokeswoman for the Suffolk County Police Department, said the agency has seven drones used for tactical situations, homicides, crime scenes, protests and shark patrols. Nassau Det. Tracey Cabey, a spokeswoman for the Nassau County Police Department, said the department deploys drones to conduct shark patrols, monitor traffic conditions, help locate missing persons and at special events — such as the international cricket matches in the summer and President-elect Donald Trump's rally in September.

The skies above Central Park are abuzz with NYPD crime-fighting drones as part of a planned rollout of the technology to make the popular 800-acre venue and other parts of the city safer, city officials said.

At a news conference in the Central Park Precinct, an area grappling with spikes in serious crime this year, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD brass disclosed last week that the park is one of five policing areas using drone patrols as part of a "Drones as First Responders" program aimed at making policing more efficient and safer for responding officers.

"Drones are a proven technology," Adams said. "They are clearly part of our law enforcement apparatus now."

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry said the push for the NYPD drone program came after he made a trip earlier this year to learn about the Chula Vista, California, police department's use of drones. The Chula Vista police have been using drones since 2015 and have the capacity to monitor 911 calls in real time, according to that department’s website.

Daughtry said that in August crime shot up 40% in Central Park but that after drones were deployed it was reduced by 35%.

"We are going to use this technology to keep crime down in Central Park," Daughtry said.

Betsy Smith, of the Central Park Conservancy — a nonprofit group entrusted with the maintenance , restoration and management of Central Park — said the drone program is an important step in keeping the park space safe.

Ten drones, out of a full department complement of about 100, are being deployed in three Brooklyn precincts, one in the Bronx, as well as in Central Park, police officials said. Those five commands will each have two drones dedicated for their use.

Mayor Eric Adams and Interim NYPD Commissioner Thomas Donlon announced the "Drone as First Responder" last week. Credit: Mayoral Photography Office/Michael Appleton

The drones will be deployed remotely and controlled by about 60 specially trained officers who are certified as drone operators by the Federal Aviation Administration. The drone operators will work out of the downtown NYPD joint operations center or off-site at special areas of the department’s Technical Assistance Response Unit. A member of the department’s legal bureau will monitor the drone operations in real time, officials said.

"It alleviates, if not eradicates, those responding officers walking into a surprise," Adams said.

Interim NYPD commissioner Thomas Donlon noted that the NYPD has been using drones in some capacity for the past six years. Since June, when the department ramped up its drone program, there have been 2,300 incidents in which drones were deployed, Donlon said.

Civil liberties groups have been concerned about the use of drones. Although a spokesman for the New York Civil Liberties Union was unavailable for comment Thursday, in the past the organization has warned about potential problems.

"Unregulated use of drones threatens New Yorkers’ privacy and safety, further creating a society in which our every move is monitored, tracked, recorded and scrutinized by authorities," Donna Lieberman, executive director of the NYCLU said in a November 2022 statement.

Daughtry said no artificial intelligence is being used in the drones and officials added that drone videos are deleted after 30 days unless needed for evidence in a criminal case.

Two of Long Island's largest police departments regularly use drones.

Dawn Schob, a spokeswoman for the Suffolk County Police Department, said the agency has seven drones used for tactical situations, homicides, crime scenes, protests and shark patrols.

Nassau Det. Tracey Cabey, a spokeswoman for the Nassau County Police Department, said the department deploys drones to conduct shark patrols, monitor traffic conditions, help locate missing persons and at special events — such as the international cricket matches in the summer and President-elect Donald Trump's rally in September.