Ex-SBA president Ed Mullins pleads guilty to defrauding police union

Ed Mullins, the former controversial head of the New York City Police Department's Sergeants Benevolent Association, pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon to federal charges that he defrauded the union.

In a proceeding before Manhattan federal district judge James Koeltl, Mullins, 61, admitted submitting false and inflated expense invoices in the amount of $600,000 to the SBA for reimbursement. He said he committed the fraud by inflating expense receipts and having the union pay some of his personal expenses.

Appearing thinner and sporting a short gray beard, Mullins, of Port Washington, answered Koeltl various questions with short answers and then, in a statement he read to the court, admitted defrauding the union from late 2017 until October 2021.

Mullins faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, but the federal sentencing guidelines for his case range in the area of 33 to 41 months. He also faces a forfeiture of $600,000 representing the fruits of his crime.

Koeltl set a sentencing date of May 25.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mullins, who resigned from the SBA in October 2021, remains free until sentencing. He made no comment as he left the courthouse.