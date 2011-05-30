NYPD: Few crime tips sent by text message

New York City police are receiving an underwhelming number of crime tips by text message, despite the rise in popularity of the medium.

Crime Stoppers, an NYPD program that accepts anonymous tips, fielded an average of just 24 texts a month in the past year, police records show. It has been accepting texts since August 2008.

In comparison, the department received an average 1,060 phone tips per month in that same period, records show.

Police said they prefer phone calls because they allow officers to ask follow-up questions they couldn't as easily ask via text.

"Still, to this day, phone calls are what we want to get," said NYPD spokesman Det. Martin Speechley. "That personal interaction between an officer and a caller is still the preferred method."

Suffolk County police said its Crime Stoppers program began accepting texts in April 2009, but the department has received only about 100 texted tips per year as compared to 1,400 phone tips per year. Nassau County police said they do not yet take tips by text.

The low rate of texts to Crime Stoppers is surprising considering cellphone technology's recent role in crime fighting, law enforcement experts said. More and more often, text messages are subpoenaed and camera phone images are submitted as evidence, they said.

"Significant arrests are made as a result of someone surreptitiously using their BlackBerry and cellphones and sending in what they see," said Robert McCrie, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Why they wouldn't also often send textual information is puzzling, he said. "Any way police get actionable information is desirable," he said.

NYPD's Crime Stoppers, which launched in 1983 and offers cash rewards for information leading to arrests, also takes tips on its website and averaged 575 Web tips each month in the past year.

Some observers pointed to a generation gap and lack of publicity as reasons for the low rate of texts.

"The majority of text messaging is done by very young people who don't necessarily involve themselves in the Crime Stoppers program," said Bert Delmage, an assistant professor of criminal justice at Nassau County Community College. Many who use Crime Stoppers are "older people, nearing or in retirement," he said.

Even a publicity push last July that included handing out cards and an advertising campaign on YouTube and Twitter has not upped interest in texting.

To text Crime Stoppers, tipsters must send a message to "CRIMES," or 274637. They must type "TIP577" at the beginning of the message to ensure identities will be protected. They can exchange texts with police until they type "STOP." Fees may apply, depending on your carrier and your plan service plan.

New York-based communications consultant TJ Walker said it'll take time for the convoluted process to register with the public, just as it took some years for 911 to catch on.