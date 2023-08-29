NYPD: Two kids among four stabbed dead; possible murder-suicide in Upper West Side

Four people — two adults and two minor children — were found stabbed to death in an Upper West Side apartment building in Manhattan early Monday afternoon in what officials believe may have been a murder-suicide, officials said.

The bodies of the four, ranging in age from 41 years old to 1 year old, were found in a fourth-floor apartment in a building at 328 W. 86th St. after both NYPD officers and FDNY firefighters made a wellness check, said an NYPD spokesman.

It was after a call was made to police just before 3 p.m. that firefighters arrived at the location and had to breach the lock on the apartment door. After first responders entered, they found the victims in different rooms with stab wounds, the spokesman said.

A 41-year-old man was found in a bedroom with a stab wound to the neck and a knife next to him, said another police official. A 40-year-old woman was found in a different area of the apartment, also with a stab wound to the neck, as was a 3-year-old boy, the official said. A 1-year-old boy, who only last month had his first birthday, was found with multiple stab wounds, the official said.

Police had initially identified the children as a girl and a boy.

The identities of the victims were being withheld Monday night by the NYPD. A law enforcement official said the man had the same surname as the two children.

It was necessary for the FDNY to breach the door because a dead bolt had been locked on the inside, said the law enforcement official.

With AP