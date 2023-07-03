NYPD makes final preparations for city fireworks display

Thousands of NYPD cops, supported by bomb-sniffing dogs, drones and radiological-detection teams will provide security for the July Fourth Macy's fireworks display on the East River.

NYPD acting Police Cimmissioner Edward Caban said Monday the department faced no known threats.

Speaking at his first major briefing since being appointed by Mayor Eric Adams, Caban gave an update on security efforts but also noted gun violence that occurred just days before the annual summer city Fourth of July celebration.

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed over the weekend in Riverside Park in Manhattan. In the Bronx, a five-year-old girl was shot and wounded while sitting in a car, police said.

“It was infuriating, as a parent it made me angry and should make every single one of us angry,” said Caban who visited the five-year-child in the hospital.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“ … When a child is shot riding in a car or playing in a park, we understand the perception of fear that creates."

Adams appointed Caban following the departure of Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

The cops on the job Tuesday evening come from patrol, transportation, counter terrorism, intelligence and other units, said Chief of Patrol John Chell. Special drone interdiction technology will also be activated, department officials said.

The main viewing areas for the East River will be from 14th to 54th streets along FDR Drive, with fireworks barges anchored in between 26th and 40th streets, Shell said. Entry points to the viewings areas will be located at East 20th, 34th and 42nd streets in Manhattan, where cops will be checking for prohibited items such as alcohol, back packs and lounge chairs

FDR traffic will be stopped from the Brooklyn Bridge to the 63rd Street exits, beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday and continuing until 2 a.m. Wednesday, said transportation Chief Kim Royster. The Brooklyn, Manhattan, Williamsburg and Koch bridges will be open to vehicle traffic but closed to pedestrians and cyclists, Royster said.

“There is much the public will see and much the public will not see,” Caban said.