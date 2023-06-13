NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell leaving at the end of June, New York City Mayor Eric Adams says

Outgoing NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell will depart the nation's largest police department at the end of June, Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday as he expressed confidence in the commissioner's tenure.

Adams declined to say whether he has a shortlist of candidates and whether he would seek to appoint another woman as commissioner while answering questions from reporters a day after Sewell announced she would resign after 18 months as commissioner.

"I cannot thank her enough," said Adams, who credited Sewell with tamping down crime. "I was proud that day when I appointed her, she came in with a hammer and she broke the glass ceiling, of being the first, not only woman, but one who just led this department from the front."

Adams added: "I told the commissioner from the beginning, as long as I'm mayor you can be my commissioner. I like you as a professional, I like you as a person. Your poise. Your character. She reminds me of my older sister. Very poised. She's of good character and I think she's a good human being."

Adams declined to discuss what Sewell told him about her reason for leaving. "I don't go into private conversations that I have with my commissioners and others," Adams said. "I was very clear to her that you can stay until you're ready to do something else. I said that over and over again to her. Not only did I believe she was a great professional, but I liked her as a person. I just thought she was extremely impressive from the first day I interviewed her. … just poised under pressure."

Adams disputed reports that Sewell was leaving, in part, because she felt undermined by Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks and the mayor's heavy involvement in police department business.

"I'm sorry, she told you that?" Adams said to a reporter. "If Commissioner Sewell wants to tell you why she's leaving, then you should speak to her. She's not disappearing....let's stop creating the narrative. This commissioner was given an amazing opportunity to show her skill set and she did and she did an amazing job....Don't put words in her mouth that she did not tell you. She made the decision that she wanted to do something else and I respect that."

Adams, who said his "number one skill set" is that he can "ignore all the noise that I'm constantly bombarded with," said some people might call him a micromanager, but he was doing the job he was elected to do. "Every other mayor had to turn over those agencies and allow people to just run them the way that they desire," said Adams. "That's not how I function. New Yorkers elected me to be mayor. Mommy said, 'if you don't inspect what you expect it's all suspect.' I constantly inspect all the time, that's how I function, that's how I operate, that's how we get the product that we're getting. … Some people say that's a management problem, I don't. I say, I'm going to work harder than anyone in this city to get the product that we deserve."

Sewell announced Monday she is resigning after a year-and-a-half leading the nation’s largest police department.

"I have made the decision to step down from my position," Sewell said in a message to the department Monday. "While my time here will come to a close, I will never step away from my advocacy and support for the NYPD, and I will always be a champion for the people of New York City."

Sewell, a Queens native and Valley Stream resident who was the chief of detectives of the Nassau County Police Department before she took the helm of the NYPD in January 2022, was the first woman and third Black person to lead the NYPD.

Sewell did not give a reason for her departure.

Adams, when he selected Sewell, said he was impressed with her "emotional intelligence," recalling how during a mock news conference designed to test how she would fare under the glare of the national media, she first expressed concern for the family of a person shot by the police.