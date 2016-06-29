NYPD kicks off body camera survey

Members of the public and NYPD officers will be able for the next month to log into a special website and give their opinions about tentative regulations to govern the future use of body cameras by cops, officials said Wednesday.

The draft regulations, which for the moment are not in use, are part of a pilot project by the NYPD mandated by a 2014 settlement of federal stop and frisk lawsuits. The department is planning to roll out a 1,000 camera experiment over the next few months and wants input from anyone living or working in the city about the proposed rules.

“We are asking 8.4 million New Yorkers, plus the people who go to school and work here what they think,” assistant deputy commissioner Nancy Hoppock told reporters at a special briefing about the survey. “ We are asking 36,000 police officers what they think.”

The draft regulations, which would be part of the Patrol Guide once the federal court and the police commissioner approve them, would deal with a number of sensitive issues such as how long the images would be retained, who would have access and when officers have to notify someone they are being recorded.

“Some of the feedback we get may influence how the department comes out on some of these very difficult policy issues,” said chief Matthew Pontillo, who heads the NYPD risk management unit.

Anyone wishing to comment on the rules can log on to www.nypdbodycameras.org, a website being managed by New York University. The website, which is to be active for 30 days, will also contain the draft proposals for review, officials said.

Officials said they hope to have survey results ready and available by the end of August or early September.