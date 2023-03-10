Former NYPD officer Sara Carpenter of Queens found guilty for role in U.S. Capitol breach, federal officials say

A former NYPD police officer was found guilty of felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the breach of the U.S. Capitol in January 2021, federal officials said Friday.

Sara Carpenter, 53, of Richmond Hill, New York was found guilty Thursday after a trial in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, both felonies, and five misdemeanors, according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

According to federal officials, the evidence at trial showed that Carpenter was seen on video surveillance in the Capitol Rotund on Jan. 6, 2021, confronting a line of police officers, shaking her tambourine and screaming obscenities as she pushed against officers guarding the hallway to the Senate chamber.

Carpenter was also seen slapping the arms of officers who tried to hold her back from going further into the building, officials said.

Upon exiting after about a half-hour, Carpenter stated: “The breach was made. It needs to calm down now. Congress needs to come out. They need to certify Trump as President. This is our house,” federal officials said in their prepared statement. Before exiting, Carpenter raised and shook her tambourine above her head. Carpenter was arrested in March 2021.

NYPD officials said Friday that Carpenter joined the department in 1994 and left in 2004.

A defense attorney couldn’t be reached for comment.

Federal district court Judge James E. Boasberg scheduled sentencing for July 14, 2023. No information was provided about what kind of sentence Carpenter faces.

The investigation into the Jan. 6 riot has led to the arrest of more than 999 persons in nearly all 50 states, officials noted Friday. In connection with the breach of the Capitol, more than 320 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.