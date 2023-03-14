Randy Jones of Manhattan arraigned on indictment charging him with murder of NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz of Deer Park

A Manhattan man accused of last month’s killing of an off-duty NYPD officer from Deer Park was formally arraigned Tuesday on first degree murder and other charges, officials said.

Randy Jones, 38, who has been in custody since his arrest in February, was ordered held without bail following his arraignment in Brooklyn State Supreme Court by Judge Danny Chun.

Jones pleaded not guilty to the indictment accusing him of mortally wounding officer Adeed Fayaz during a Feb. 4 encounter in East New York.

The indictment charges Jones with first and second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and other charges, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement.

Jones allegedly shot and killed Fayaz after authorities said the 26-year-old officer went with his brother-in-law to buy a Honda Pilot from Jones that had been advertised on the internet.

According to court papers, Jones pulled a gun on both men and demanded they turn over money they were carrying for the car purchase.

In the ensuing struggle, Jones allegedly fired at Fayaz and then fled the scene, police said.

A crucial lead in the case was a dash board video from the brother-in-law’s TLC car which captured the license plate image of the black BMW Jones allegedly used to flee, according to investigators.

The brother-in-law removed Fayaz’s service weapon from his holster and fire six times at Jones as he ran away, according to police.

After leaving Brooklyn, police said Jones went to the apartment of a girlfriend in Manhattan and together, the couple and five children, went to an upstate motel where he was captured.

The indictment added an additional charge of robbery stemming from a Jan. 13 incident in which Jones allegedly lured another victim to the same South Brooklyn location after advertising a car, Gonzalez said. When the buyer showed up, Jones allegedly pulled out a gun and robbed the buyer of $14,000, according to Gonzalez

New York City Police Officer Adeed Fayaz died on Feb. 7. Credit: NYPDPC

The Brooklyn grand jury actually had indicted Jones on February 10 but the case unsealed Tuesday for the arraignment. Defense attorney Michael Rooney of the Legal Aide Society, who is representing Jones, said Tuesday he had no comment.

Fayaz had been an officer for more than five year and was assigned to the 66th Precinct in Brooklyn. His funeral at the Makki Masjid Muslim Community Center in Midwood drew a large crowd that included Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

The charge of first degree murder is part of the indictment because prosecutors claiming asserting that Fayaz was acting in a law enforcement capacity at the time he was killed.

In a statement, Police Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch lauded the indictment and said the case must move swiftly through the courts.

“This is a ruthless criminal who not only preys on defenseless New Yorkers — he didn’t hesitate to murder an armed and trained New York City police officer,” Lynch said.