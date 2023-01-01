Teen attacks three NYPD officers with machete near Times Square, commissioner says

Three NYPD cops were attacked unprovoked late Saturday night by a machete-wielding teenager blocks from the Times Square New Year’s festivities — and one of the cops then shot then teen in the shoulder — the police commissioner said.

The cops and the teenager were all hospitalized, according to the police commissioner, Keechant Sewell.

The attack happened at about 10:11 p.m. at the corner of West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue — outside the security zone for the Times Square ball drop gathering, she said.

“Unprovoked, a 19-year-old male approached an officer and attempted to strike him over the head with a machete. The male then struck two additional officers in the head with a machete,” she said.

Watch as Police Commissioner Sewell & Mayor Adams provide an update on a police involved incident in Manhattan. https://t.co/ha11b02Fvq — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 1, 2023

One of the officers, on the force for eight years, sustained a deep cut to the head, another, who had graduated from the police academy on Friday, also sustained a deep cut and a skull fracture. The injuries to the third officer weren’t disclosed.

“One of the officers fired their service weapon, striking the subject in the shoulder,” she said.

“Three officers were attacked,” Mayor Eric Adams said, speaking at a news conference at Bellevue hospital with police officials.

The local head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mike Driscoll, who was at the news conference, said the agency was involved in the case. Sewell and Driscoll said there is no active threat to the public, and the attacker is believed to have acted alone, Driscoll said.

Adams said the cops' body-worn cameras were being reviewed. The footage was not made public.

None of the names of those involved were disclosed.

No suspected motive was disclosed.