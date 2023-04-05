3 NYPD officers hurt in Times Square New Year's Eve terror attack honored by Mayor Adams, Commissioner Sewell

Three NYPD officers involved in the Times Square New Year's Eve terror attack were honored by Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Kechant Sewell on Wednesday morning in ceremonies at City Hall. Two of the officers, who were wounded in the machete attack, have made full recoveries — and the mayor and commissioner commended them on their return to service.

Praising their "bravery and professionalism," Adams said: "These officers knew and understood the importance of their role … protecting the city that they love and serving the New Yorkers who depend on them."

Sewell said, "You prove once again what the NYPD is about and who NYPD officers are every single day to the people of this city."

Two of the officers, rookie Paul Cozzolino and veteran Louis Iorio, were on duty near the corner of 52nd Street and Eighth Avenue when authorities said they were attacked by Trevor Bickford, a 19-year-old from Wells, Maine, who had been radicalized and was conducting a so-called lone wolf attack.

Prosecutors have alleged Bickford shouted "Allahu akbar" before attacking Cozzolino and Iorio with an 18-inch long Gurkha-type machete at about 10 p.m., fracturing Cozzolino's skull and opening a significant gash on Iorio's head.

Cozzolino, assigned to the 50th Precinct in the Bronx, was on his first tour of duty, having graduated the police academy on Dec. 30.

Bickford was later shot and subdued by NYPD Officer Michael Hanna, a rookie who was also honored at the ceremony.

Hanna and Iorio are both assigned to the 123rd Precinct in Staten Island.

Bickford was arraigned Feb. 8, charged with attempted murder and assault. Represented by Legal Aid, he pleaded not guilty — and was remanded. Records show he is due back in court May 3.

"This was a life-threatening situation, and the way these officers and their colleagues responded was fantastic," Deputy Mayor Phillip Banks III said.

"There isn't a time when we can just look at the ball drop or we can just watch the confetti in the sky'" Adams said. "We have to constantly be vigilant to watch those who are here to disrupt our public safety. Today we are here to salute three of our police officers who displayed the professionalism that we have known to see in the men and women of the NYPD. The courage they showed on New Year's Eve is a clear example of the courage that is showed every day."