Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch sets high ethical bar for NYPD brass

New NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch made it clear Monday she expected her leadership to be above suspicion and adhere to an uncompromising standard of behavior after the abrupt weekend resignation of the chief of department over a workplace sex scandal and related reshuffling of other positions.

In pointed remarks during a promotion ceremony at police headquarters, Tisch said ethical leadership "is the cornerstone of the NYPD."

"You must continue to lead with integrity and honor in all of your work," Tisch told the cops and their families assembled for the last promotion ceremony of the year. "That is my standard, and it is as clear as it is nonnegotiable."

More than 100 people, including detectives, inspectors and deputy inspectors, as well as lieutenants and civilians were promoted.

"You are all part of a new era of professionalism, respect and dedication that will define the NYPD under my tenure," Tisch continued. "We are consciously and decisively turning the page, to make sure we will always match the values that make this department the envy of the world."

Tisch spoke after a weekend of upheaval in the higher ranks that saw Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey resign following allegations he coerced a subordinate woman in his command to have sex with him in return for overtime opportunities. Maddrey submitted papers Monday to retire, according to documents made available to Newsday.

The subordinate, Lt. Quathisha Epps, alleged through her attorney that Maddrey asked for sexual favors as part of a deal for overtime while she worked in his office from 2023 to late 2024. Her attorney, Eric Sanders, told Newsday on Monday that the NYPD reached out to her to see if she wanted to discuss the overtime issue but she declined.

Sanders said his client is willing to meet with Tisch to discuss the matter.

Lambros Lambrou, the attorney for Maddrey, a Queens resident, didn’t return telephone and email messages Monday and over the weekend seeking comment.

Tisch appointed Chief of Patrol John Chell as interim chief of department. The police commissioner also removed Chief of Internal Affairs Miguel Iglesias from his post and replaced him officially Monday with Chief Edward Thompson on an interim basis. NYPD records show that Iglesias also filed for retirement Monday. After filing for retirement, a member of the department has 30 days before it is official.

Sanders said he has filed complaints with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and state Division of Human Rights. Sanders alleged that there had been a culture of sexual harassment among the higher NYPD ranks for years and maintained that his client was hit with allegations of overtime abuse as a way of neutralizing her complaints.

The scandal has rocked the department and has given Tisch her first major challenge since she took the post a few weeks ago. Both she and Mayor Eric Adams said the allegations are being investigated. In a statement Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said his office was also investigating.