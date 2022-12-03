NYPD's Keechant Sewell promotes Jeffrey Maddrey to chief of department

Just days after five high-level retirements at the NYPD, Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced a major reshuffling of her executive staff, including the formal appointment of a controversial chief to fill the rank of chief of department, the highest ranking uniformed officer, officials said Friday

Getting the official nod as chief of department was Jeffrey Maddrey, a four-star chief who had filled the role in an acting capacity after the retirement Tuesday of Kenneth Corey, who had held the position since January. Maddrey, a 31-year veteran of the NYPD, had been chief of patrol.

Maddrey had served as borough commander in Brooklyn and later as head of the NYPD community affairs office. But his career has been surrounded by controversy about allegations of gender discrimination and other impropriety made by a former female subordinate while he was an inspector. Tabatha Foster, who is no longer with the NYPD, filed a $100 million federal lawsuit in 2016 against the city, the NYPD, Maddrey and other police officials over the allegations, all of which Maddrey denied in court filings.

Court papers examined by Newsday detailed a complaint in which Foster said she and Maddrey were romantically involved while both worked at the 75th Precinct in Brooklyn. According to a June 2019 decision by Brooklyn federal court judge Ann Donnelly dismissing the federal lawsuit, Maddrey tried to break off the relationship but it continued until 2016. When Foster revealed some details of the affair on social media, the NYPD became alerted to the situation, noted Donnelly, adding that Maddrey was docked 45 vacation days for his actions.

Other promotions announced by Sewell included the elevation of Chief Thomas Galati to chief of intelligence and counterterrorism, Chief Michael M. Kemper to acting chief of transit police, and Assistant Chief Martine Materasso to acting chief of the housing police