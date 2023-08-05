NYPD officers shoot, kill man during domestic disturbance on Roosevelt Island

Police officers shot and killed a man who came at them with a large kitchen knife on Roosevelt Island Friday night, the NYPD said.

Officials say the shooting happened during a domestic disturbance on Main Street.

A 21-year-old was reportedly off his medication and under the influence of marijuana during the encounter, authorities said.

Officials say the man was getting out of the elevator of the building when he charged at officers.

"All of the sudden, the suspect emerged from the second elevator not occupied by our officers and moved quickly toward the officers securing the door, swinging the knife directly at that officer," NYPD Assistant Chief Christine Bastedenbeck said.

A knife was recovered from the scene.