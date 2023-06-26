NYC crime solvers using special DNA guns crime unit to quickly process evidence, Mayor Eric Adams says

A special DNA gun crimes unit of the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner has significantly reduced the time it takes to find genetic material on firearms seized by police officers trying to solve violent crimes, city officials announced Monday.

The added resources, which includes new scientific devices, helped the city to reduce the time it takes to analyze guns for DNA to 28 days, beating a goal set a year ago of 30 days, Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference.

The DNA evidence was crucial in determining if a suspect actually had a gun when committing a crime or was in fact innocent, Adams said.

The city provided $2.5 million in new funding a year ago to hire 24 analysts and bring in new equipment to supplement what was already in the OCME laboratory.

“During May 2023, the [DNA Unit] achieves a 28 day turnaround time for DNA testing of gun crime evidence,” said Adams. “New York City is home to the fastest big city lab for testing and analyzing evidence.”

Officials said that before the formation of the DNA unit a year ago, the turn around time was better than the 60 days seen in other labs, although a specific time period for the city wasn’t disclosed.

At a time when new discovery laws compel prosecutors and police to turnover evidence to defense attorneys faster, the new DNA is helping get such evidence more quickly, said city medical examiner Dr. Jason Graham.

“Quicker turnaround time will also hasten answers to victims, families and communities who are affected by gun violence,” said Graham. “These findings may help convict the guilty or exonerate the innocent.”

Adams took the opportunity to remind the public that even though shootings have dropped 25% this year compared to 2022, that “there are some bad people out there."

The mayor also lamented the recent violence during Juneteenth celebrations in the city, calling it one of the deadliest this year with 10 shootings and six homicides.