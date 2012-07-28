NewsNew York

NYPD to launch all-seeing system to track crime

New York Police Department Commissioner Raymond Kelly during a press conference in New York. (July 26, 2012) Credit: AP

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Police Department will soon launch an all-seeing "Domain Awareness System" that combines several streams of information to track both criminals and potential terrorists.

New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly says the city developed the software with Microsoft.

Kelly says the program combines city-wide video surveillance with law enforcement databases.

He says it will be officially unveiled by New York's mayor as soon as next week.

Kelly spoke Saturday before an audience at the Aspen Security Forum.

The NYPD has been under fire for surveillance of Muslim communities and partnering with the CIA to track potential terror suspects. Muslim groups have sued to shut down the NYPD programs.

Kelly defended the policies as key to thwarting 14 terror plots against the city since the attacks of Sept. 11th.

