Obama, Bush to attend NYC 9/11 ceremony

President Barack Obama and former President George W. Bush will both be in attendance when the city marks the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg revealed Friday.

In a radio interview on WOR-AM, Bloomberg said the anniversary will be "as solemn, if not more solemn" than previous ones, with dignitaries reading preselected poems and quotes.

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former Gov. George Pataki, who were in office at the time of the attacks, will take part in the ceremonies, as will Bloomberg, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Bloomberg said.

While in the past only the names of the attacks' New York victims have been read, this year the names of people who died at the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania will be included, Bloomberg said.

Only family members of people killed in the attacks will be able to enter the World Trade Center site during the ceremony, a Bloomberg spokesman said.The ceremony will be at West Side Highway, Bloomberg said. From there, victims' families will be able to enter the 9/11 Memorial, which will be dedicated on that day, he said.

The names of the nearly 3,000 victims of the 2001 and 1993 terrorist attacks are written on bronze panels lining two pools, which are the exact place and size where the World Trade Center towers once stood. Waterfalls will line the pools, falling into the pools.