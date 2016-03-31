Obama commutes sentences of 61, including 2 Brooklyn men

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama on Wednesday commuted the sentences of 61 drug offenders — including two men from Brooklyn — that were set under what the White House called “outdated and unduly harsh sentencing laws.”

Obama has now commuted sentences for 248 people, including 92 who were serving life sentences, as part of his “commitment to reforming our criminal justice system,” wrote White House counsel Neil Eggleston in a blog post.

Obama also had lunch at a Washington restaurant with seven people whose sentences were previously commuted.

Included in this gathering was former Freeport resident Ramona Brant, 52, now of North Carolina, who was freed in February after her life sentence for cocaine conspiracy was commuted to 21 years in prison.

Obama’s clemency reduces the prison terms of two Brooklyn men who were tried and sentenced in the South, the White House announcement said.

Nabar Moneek Criam will be freed about six years earlier than he was to be released under a 15-year sentence issued in March 2007 by a North Carolina federal court for selling crack and having a firearm. His sentenced now will end July 28.

Exdonovan Peak was sentenced in February 1997 to 30 years and five months and a $12,000 fine by a Mississippi federal court for conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine. He will be released on July 28, an 11-year reduction in his sentence.

Peak had earlier appealed his case to the Texas Circuit Court and Supreme Court, but lost.