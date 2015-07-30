Off-duty NYPD officer shot after armed robbery in Brooklyn, police say

The NYPD is looking for two men who shot an off-duty officer after an armed robbery Tuesday night in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday.

Police had been looking for the suspects in a dark 2006 BMW.

Wednesday night, the regional fugitive task force took into custody a man who was sitting in a blue BMW near Merrick Road and Yorktown Street in Oceanside, police said. Investigators brought the suspect back to Queens where NYPD detectives were questioning him, but no charges have been filed.

The officer, whom officials identified as Tramaine Oxley, 33, and his family were sitting in their vehicle on Linden Boulevard in East New York about 10:30 p.m. when they were robbed, police said.

Oxley was shot in his left forearm and another bullet grazed his torso, police said. Oxley is in The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

NYPD Chief of Department James O'Neill said the Oxley and his family were preparing to leave a basketball tournament when two men approached their Range Rover, demanded money and jewelry and then fled, he said.

The Range Rover, with Oxley in the front passenger seat, was driven onto Linden Boulevard but its driver turned around when the thieves were spotted in a dark 2006 BMW, O'Neill said. That's when the robbers shot at the Range Rover, he said, and Oxley returned fire. Four shots were exchanged between Oxley and the suspects, O'Neill said.

Oxley has been out on sick leave with a leg injury, police said.

The NYPD offers a $10,000 reward for a conviction in the shooting of an officer. Anyone with information can call 800-COP-SHOT.

With Anthony M. DeStefano and AP