Officials: 4 dead in Westchester house fire

Fire officials say four people have died in a raging early morning fire at a 2-story house in Westchester County.

There was no immediate information about the victims' ages or gender.

Mount Vernon Deputy Chief John Battista says the fire appeared to have started in the basement of the house at 11 South Bond St.

He says fire was shooting out of every entrance to the basement and the rear of the house.

One civilian and three firefighters also were injured. Battista says they were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The blaze broke out around 3:30 a.m. and was brought under control about three hours later.

Spokeswoman Abigail Adams says the Red Cross is helping six adults and one child with emergency and shelter needs.