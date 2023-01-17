FDNY firefighter Billy Moon's organs have saved 5 lives, widow says

FDNY Firefighter Billy Moon, of Islip, is still saving lives.

His widow, Kristina Moon, told probationary firefighters at the Fire Academy on Randall's Island on Tuesday morning how her husband donated his organs to five people on the transplant waiting list, including two retired firefighters.

Moon, 47, was killed when he fell 20 feet while preparing for a training drill at his Brooklyn firehouse on Dec. 12.

His wife said he had long been adamant about wanting to be an organ donor, and he spread the message to others. Although he underwent multiple surgeries after he fell, doctors said he would not survive or regain brain function.

"A month ago, my family's world was forever changed … It was evident that he would not recover from his injuries. It was and still is devastating," Kristina Moon said. "I was about to lose my husband and my kids were about to lose their father."

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

FDNY firefighter William Moon. Credit: FDNY

She said she had the unimaginable conversations with her husband about donating his organs if something were to happen on the job. He was adamant that she too sign up to be an organ donor.

"We talked about what no one here wants to talk about," Moon said. "Nobody wants to talk about their life ending, their final wishes, or any other tragic what else that may occur."

Moon's heart, lungs, liver and kidneys went to five people — two retired FDNY firefighters and three people out of state.

Since his Dec. 29 funeral his wife, who works as an elementary school assistant principal, has become an advocate for organ donation and the long shot odds those waiting on a transplant list face.

"This experience has taught me a reality. Certain organs cannot be flown on … dry ice to the surgeon. They need to go from the donor to the recipient immediately," she said. "That means location matters. Where you live and where you are registered is important."

She said one person every 10 minutes is added to the national transplant list and 17 people die daily waiting for a transplant. More than 105,000 people are now on the transplant waiting list in the United States, and only three in 1,000 people will die in a way that allows them to donate, she said.

The FDNY academy partnered with the New York Blood Center and the Be the Match bone marrow registry for fire cadets to donate blood and bone marrow while the state faces a critical need.

"We know the sacrifices are not small things you know becoming donors in this way is simply a reflection of the great character and dedication you all possess and are prepared to share with others," FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh told about 300 firefighters. "And God willing you will never be in a situation where you're faced with having to donate organs. But if you are, know that we are continuing a promise to do everything we can to save lives, even after we are gone. Organ donation is a gift of life."