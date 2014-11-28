Passenger at Kennedy Airport arrested after weapons found in baggage

A Kennedy Airport passenger who indicated he was flying to a movie shoot was arrested after several weapons, including a rifle and a machete, were found in his checked luggage, the Port Authority said Thursday.

Jalil Dewan, 57, of Sunnyside, Queens, had a ticket to Dubai when Transportation Security Administration agents became alarmed Wednesday at what his luggage contained -- two stun guns, pellet guns, starter pistols and four boxes of pellets, along with the rifle and ammunition, authorities said.

Port Authority police arrested Dewan at 10:20 a.m. after he confirmed the items belonged to him and that he had packed them, officials said.

He was on a flight that was scheduled to depart at 10:40 a.m., authorities said.

He was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the stun guns, a misdemeanor, and released on a desk appearance ticket.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dewan told investigators he was taking the weapons to Dubai for a movie shoot, Port Authority spokesman Joseph Pentangelo said.