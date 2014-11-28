Passenger at Kennedy Airport arrested after weapons found in baggage
A Kennedy Airport passenger who indicated he was flying to a movie shoot was arrested after several weapons, including a rifle and a machete, were found in his checked luggage, the Port Authority said Thursday.
Jalil Dewan, 57, of Sunnyside, Queens, had a ticket to Dubai when Transportation Security Administration agents became alarmed Wednesday at what his luggage contained -- two stun guns, pellet guns, starter pistols and four boxes of pellets, along with the rifle and ammunition, authorities said.
Port Authority police arrested Dewan at 10:20 a.m. after he confirmed the items belonged to him and that he had packed them, officials said.
He was on a flight that was scheduled to depart at 10:40 a.m., authorities said.
He was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the stun guns, a misdemeanor, and released on a desk appearance ticket.
Dewan told investigators he was taking the weapons to Dubai for a movie shoot, Port Authority spokesman Joseph Pentangelo said.