Patrick Lynch, NYC PBA president, to step down

Patrick Lynch, the head of the NYPD’s rank-and-file labor union for police officers, is stepping down after 25 years as president.

Lynch won’t seek re-election once his current term expires in June, according to a news release the union, the Police Benevolent Association, sent late Tuesday morning.

The announcement comes days after Lynch helped negotiate a 28.25% pay raise for officers, bringing pay covering 23,000 beat cops to $131,500 per year after 5½ years on the job — before overtime. The contract stretches over eight years and is retroactive back to 2017.

A native of Bayside, Queens, Lynch started working for the NYPD in 1984. His two sons are both city cops.

Lynch, a stalwart defender of police officers, has tussled with the mayors of New York City during his tenure.

In 2004, Lynch led a 1 a.m. protest outside then-Mayor Mike Bloomberg's town house and threatened to picket the looming Republican National Convention, during a contract dispute with Bloomberg.

A decade later, in 2014, in the aftermath of protests over the police killing of Eric Garner earlier in the year, and the slaying of two cops by a mentally ill gunman, Lynch accused then-Mayor Bill de Blasio of sharing blame for the cops’ killing.

“There is blood on many hands, from those that incited violence under the guise of protest to try to tear down what police officers did every day,” Lynch said. “That blood on the hands starts on the steps of city hall in the office of the mayor.”