Penn Station opens new Seventh Avenue and 32nd Street entrance

Penn Station’s entrance at West 32nd Street and 7th Avenue reopened Sunday with a wider entryway, more robust escalators, and easier access for passengers with disabilities, as well as strollers, wheeled luggage and other heavy items.

The old entrance had closed in August 2022. The work also replaced the stairs and added an elevator to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. There are now three escalators that Amtrak said can support luggage and heavier items, in place of the two existing escalators. The entrance width is now 50% bigger, with more natural light, too.

"It’s easier to get to the train, it’s easier to get out, we’re not in this dark, whatever Penn Station was before, hell hole. But we're beginning to get away from that now,” said Assemb. Tony Simone, a Democrat who represents nearby Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen and Times Square

About 600,000 people use Penn Station daily.

The work is part of a partnership with Vornado Realty Trust, which built a new skylit canopy above the entrance and integrated it with a renovated office building.

It’s the latest work done at Penn Station, the much reviled transit depot that serves Amtrak, the Long Island Rail Road, New Jersey Transit and the city subways.

In August 2022, the LIRR concourse at Penn got a little brighter and taller with the unveiling of a section of a raised ceiling, following the removal of low-hanging beams at 6 feet, 8 inches, known as “Head Knockers."

That ceiling is now at 18 feet — and the concourse doubled in width to 57 feet from 30 feet.

The sidewalk is also being widened along the west side of 7th Avenue between 33rd and 31st streets.