Poll: Jeter as beloved as Babe Ruth

Thanks to the female vote, Derek Jeter has tied Babe Ruth as the greatest Yankee of all time in a poll of New York City baseball fans.

The Captain and the Babe tied at 23 percent in a Quinnipiac University poll of 785 baseball fans. The poll was taken July 19-25, about two weeks after Jeter homered for his 3,000th hit. When asked about the results of the poll before last night's Yankees game, Jeter said, "I don't know how these polls work, but anytime fans recognize you it makes you feel good."

Thirty percent of women picked Jeter, followed by Ruth at 16 percent. Men went for Ruth, 29 percent to 18 percent.

Joe DiMaggio, Lou Gehrig and Mickey Mantle finished third, fourth and fifth overall, although Alex Rodriguez finished fourth among women. Fans over 65 favored DiMaggio.

The poll's margin of error was 3.5 percentage points.

Staff and wire reports