Port Authority to pay firms $2.2M to help audit

After being criticized for questionable spending, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it will pay consultants $2.2 million to assist with an audit lead by Port Authority commissioners.

The agency says Navigant Consulting and Rothschild will help with the "top-to-bottom review." A port Authority spokesman says Navigant will be paid $700,000 and Rothschild will earn $1.5 million.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the examination as a condition of toll increases they approved in August.

A special committee was created in September to lead the audit. The committee consists of Port Authority chairman David Samson, vice chairman Scott Rechler, and two other commissioners.

A preliminary report is due to the governors by January, and a final report by June 30.

