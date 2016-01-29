Probation for Sam Noel, leaker in ex-state Sen. John Sampson corruption case

An ex-employee of the U.S. attorney in Brooklyn who leaked information to former state Sen. John Sampson and then testified against his one-time childhood friend at Sampson’s corruption trial was sentenced to probation on Friday.

Sam Noel, 48, who worked as a paralegal, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor of misusing his computer access for trying to help Sampson in 2011 by making inquiries about the status of a criminal investigation of an associate.

Prosecutors urged leniency because Noel quickly agreed to cooperate and aid the government after he was identified as a mole. Brooklyn U.S. District Judge Dora Irizarry put him on probation for a year and banned him from federal employment for five years.

Sampson was convicted last year of obstruction of justice and lying to the FBI. No date has yet been scheduled for his sentencing.