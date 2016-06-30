Prosecutor: Plea deal discussions in Kiersten Cerveny death

Lawyers for the two men charged in connection with the cocaine overdose death of Manhasset dermatologist Kiersten Cerveny are involved in discussions of a possible plea deal, a prosecutor said in federal court filings in Manhattan this week.

Prosecutor Daniel Abramowicz, in affidavits filed with requests for a 30-day continuance for TV producer Marc Henry Johnson and accused drug dealer James Holder, said the two sides have “communicated about a potential disposition of this case” and need more time to “continue the foregoing discussions and reach a disposition of this matter.”

Johnson and Holder were accused of dumping Cerveny’s body in the vestibule of Holder’s Manhattan apartment building after she overdosed. They were not charged with causing her death, but with dumping the body to prevent discovery of Holder’s drug dealing activities.

The two men were charged in a complaint in late May, and the government was given until June 24 to file an indictment or information, a more formal charging instrument. Abramowicz asked for an extension until July 25, and the request was publicly filed on Wednesday.

The prosecutor said the request had been agreed to by defense lawyers for Johnson and Holder, who did not immediately return calls for comment. The continuance was granted by Magistrate Debra Freeman.

The body of Cerveny, 38, married to a doctor and a mother of three, was found in the lobby of a Chelsea apartment building in October 2015.

Prosecutors say she was in a group at a bar that included Johnson, who produced the Michael Moore series “The Awful Truth” among other career credits, and the two eventually went to Holder’s apartment for drugs at 4:25 a.m.

Holder was charged with running a drug distribution ring, and Johnson was charged with becoming an accessory after the fact by helping Holder drag Cerveny’s body to the lobby to protect the dealer.