AirTrain access to Kennedy Airport blocked after pro-Palestinian protest

AirTrain access to Kennedy Airport was blocked Monday afternoon except for people with boarding passes or employee ID as authorities sought to curb travel disruptions by pro-Palestinian protesters.

Police officers and other personnel were performing the checks at the AirTrain station entrances at Jamaica, Howard Beach and elsewhere.

There were also reports of checks for drivers entering the airport grounds.

The car caravan of protesters also began heading toward LaGuardia Airport on the Grand Central Parkway, with several lanes blocked, according to an NYPD tweet.

In a posting on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the NYPD's chief of transportation office tweeted: "If anyone is flying out of JFK Airport today, please plan to travel to the airport ahead of time. There are planned protests today and will cause delays."

The security precautions came in advance of a planned "global strike" to protest Israel's months-long war in Gaza in response to the surprise Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

A posting promoting the local protest said: "IF THE AIR TRAIN IS SUCCESSFULLY SHUT DOWN, RALLY IN THE STATIONS."

Travel + Leisure magazine reported the Transportation Security Administration expected New Year's Day to be one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Late last month, a highway demonstration by pro-Palestinian activists blocked Christmas travel into the Kennedy for hours, leading some taxi passengers to get out of cabs and walk, luggage in tow, toward the airport.