Rockville Centre woman killed in Queens hit-and-run, NYPD says

A Rockville Centre woman trying to cross a street in Queens was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver, the NYPD said Thursday.

Clara Duran-Rodriguez, 70, was crossing Linden Boulevard midblock in Jamaica about 7 a.m. Tuesday and was hit by a westbound vehicle near 169th Street, police said.

She suffered head and hip injuries and was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made in the case, which was handled by the collision investigation squad, police said. Other details, such as any description of the vehicle, were not released.