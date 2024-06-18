Queens residents help capture Christian Inga, man wanted in rape of 13-year-old girl, NYPD officials say

A group of Queens residents early Tuesday morning made a citizens arrest of a suspect in the rape of a 13-year-old schoolgirl last week, binding him until police responded to 911 calls and took the man into custody, officials said.

At least 10 people corralled the suspect, identified as Christian Inga, 25, of Jackson Heights, after noticing his image on videos and still photos circulated by the NYPD to news media, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at a news conference Tuesday.

Inga, who Kenny said was a native of Ecuador who entered the U.S. illegally through Eagle Pass, Texas, in June 2021, faces charges that he essentially kidnapped the 13-year-old and her 14 year-old male friend in a Queens park, and then raped the girl at knifepoint.

The alleged crime shocked police and the public and led to an intense search for the suspect, who had a distinctive tattoo depicting a wolf, according to police.

Kenny said that Inga, also known as Christian Giovanni Inga-Landi, faces charges of first-degree rape and sexual abuse, kidnapping and other offenses. He is expected to be arraigned on the charges Wednesday.

After Inga was arrested, he told police after waiving his Miranda rights that he had a drug problem and had never committed such a crime before, Kenny said.

Police credited the widespread circulation of Inga’s photo on social media and through newspapers and television. A police artist sketch of the suspect also proved to be very accurate, said Kenny.

“I’ll tell you right now, that sketch was dead on,” Kenny noted.

“We had tips coming in actually naming the perpetrator, who he was,” said Kenny. “They saw him out on the street, they called 911, he began to fight them as the community tried to detain him and he suffered some minor injuries.”

The tips from the public were so detailed that officials learned from Inga’s social media accounts and that he had a distinctive tattoo on his chest.

Inga had one arrest in Texas for an unspecified offense but had no arrests in New York City.

Police said Inga had three summonses in the city for fare beating, trespass and an open alcohol container.

NYPD commissioner Edward Caban applauded the public actions leading to the arrest.

“There is no greater force multiplier than the eyes and ears of an engaged and fully involved public,” Caban said.