NYPD: Queens man charged with 3 rapes, including one involving 15-year-old Wyandanch girl

New York City Police sex crimes investigators are seeking information related to a pattern of three rapes, including one involving a 15 year-old runaway from Wyandanch, committed allegedly by a Queens man over a period of several months, officials said Thursday.

In a briefing with reporters, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said investigators are interested in anyone who may have had interaction with Andres Portilla, 28, who was arrested earlier this month on rape, assault grand larceny, kidnapping and other charges.

The alleged sex attack pattern began occurring in September involving the 15 year-old Suffolk girl, continued with another attack on a different 15 year-old on December 18 and ended with an incident involving a 21 year-old on January 1. All of the alleged attacks took place in Queens, Essigsaid.

Police said the first attack occurred early on New Years Day after the family of the 21 year-old victim filed a missing persons report about the 21 year-old woman. According to police, the woman reported that she approached Portilla’s red Honda Accord near Queens Plaza and was allegedly enticed by the suspect to come into his vehicle to charge her cell phone.

The 21 year-old woman reported that she noticed the 15 year old girl, who police said had run away in September from Wyandanch, in the back seat. Portilla then allegedly drove to different location and sexually attacked the 21-year-old, Essig said. Investigators are still trying to determine how and why the 15 year-old runaway remained for so long with Portilla.

As Portilla was flipping through the smart phone of the 21-year-old woman, he noticed the image of her on a police missing persons flyer, apparently became concerned and released her, Essig told reporters.

Further investigation through social media data mining uncovered the identity of the 15-year-old in the car and she later began speaking to police about being sexually attacked as well back in September, Essig said.

The investigation also uncovered another alleged rape of a second 15-year-old girl on December 16th, according to police.

Essig said that Portilla, who has a number of prior arrests for DWI, assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance and other offenses, was arrested for the attacks on January 6.

Police are asking that anyone who has information about Portilla or recognizes the red Honda call a special sex attack victims hotline at 212-267-7273.

Officials with the Queens District Attorneys Office --within whose jurisdiction the case falls into-- didn’t return a telephone call Thursday for comment. Defense attorney Martin Goldman declined comment.