Mayor Adams earns poor marks from New Yorkers in latest Quinnipiac Poll

Mayor Eric Adams has the lowest approval ratings of any New York City mayor since 1996, according to Quinnipiac Poll results released Wednesday.

The poll found that only 28% of city residents approve of the Democrat's performance as mayor, while 58% disapprove. About 14% did not offer an opinion, according to the poll.

"There's no good news for Mayor Adams in this poll," said Quinnipiac University Poll Assistant Director Mary Snow in a release.

This is the "lowest job approval rating" for a New York City mayor since Quinnipiac University began polling New York City registered voters in 1996, the release said.

Before Wednesday, the previous low was a 31% job-approval rating for former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, in July 2003.

Among his own party, 35% of Democrats approved while 49% disapproved.

The poll surveyed 1,297 New York City self-identified registered voters from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, with a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points. Voters were asked about Adams' handling of multiple issues, including crime, public schools, the surge of migrants seeking sanctuary, the city budget, and homelessness.

The poll reported 38% of voters say they feel less safe in New York City compared to a year ago, while 8% say they feel safer, and 55% say they feel about the same.

The poll also shared that when when it comes to the mayor's personal traits, 40% said he has strong leadership qualities, while 55% disagreed.

Only 32% said he was "honest and trustworthy."

Last month, FBI agents seized phones and an iPad belonging to Adams and raided the home of his chief campaign fundraiser as part of an investigation into political fundraising during his 2021 campaign.

"Not only are voters giving him poor grades on the job he's doing at City Hall, their views on his character have dimmed," said Snow.

The survey results come about two weeks after a woman claimed Mayor Adams sexually assaulted her in 1993, "while they both worked for the City of New York."

Adams has denied the accusation.

The Quinnipiac University Poll, directed by Doug Schwartz, Ph.D. since 1994, conducts independent, non-partisan national and state polls on politics and issues.