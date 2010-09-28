Rapper Kid Cudi pleads guilty in NY drug case

Rapper Kid Cudi has pleaded guilty in New York City to misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office said Tuesday that the charge will be dismissed if the entertainer stays of trouble for six months and serves two days of community service.

Cudi was arrested June 11. Police said at the time they believed he had cocaine in his pocket. He performed the next day at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Tennessee.

The Cleveland native released his debut album, “Man on the Moon: The End of Day,” in 2009.

Cudi pleaded guilty last Friday through his lawyer. His next court date is March 23, 2011.