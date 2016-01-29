Ras Alula Nagarit charged as subway slasher, NYPD says
The man who slashed a Brooklyn subway rider this week and threatened to “chop” her up on the train was arrested Thursday, NYPD officials said.
Ras Alula Nagarit, 37, of Manhattan, had attacked a 29-year-old woman on a No. 3 train Tuesday night, one day after a 71-year-old woman was slashed in the face on a D train in Manhattan, police said.
“I will chop you up on this train,” Nagarit told the 29-year-old woman, according to police.
Nagarit, of Third Avenue, was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree attempted assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree menacing.
He had bumped into either the victim or her sister, and that set off an argument, police said.
He then attacked with an object wrapped in a cloth, cutting the victim on the right hand, police said. She was treated at a hospital and released, police said.
Nagarit’s arrest comes after police released three photos of the suspect Wednesday as they asked for the public’s help.
In the case of the D train attack, police arrested Damon Knowles, who was arraigned Wednesday on assault, resisting arrest and other misdemeanor charges and was held on bail.