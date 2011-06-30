Report: Unauthorized man took Kennedy flight

A Nigerian man flew from New York City to Los Angeles last week without a valid passport or identification and used an expired boarding pass to take the flight, a Los Angeles television station reported Thursday.

The incident took place last Friday, KABC-TV “Eyewitness News” reported.

The man, identified in an affidavit as Olajide Noibi, was later arrested by the FBI in Los Angeles after he tried to board a flight from LAX to Atlanta on Wednesday, according to the report.

According to the FBI affidavit obtained by KABC, investigators found Noibi was carrying 10 expired boarding passes. KABC reported that the Transportation Security Administration does not believe Noibi has ties to any terrorist organizations.

Officials said Noibi had only a University of Michigan identification card — and the affidavit said the boarding pass was not in his name, KABC-TV reported The incident happened a little more than two months before the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The incident occurred aboard Virgin America flight 415 out of Kennedy Airport last Friday. According to KABC, investigators said Noibi was questioned in flight after the flight crew “realized an extra passenger was onboard” and found he was seated “in a seat that was supposed to be empty.”

The boarding pass Noibi provided was a day old, KABC reported — and it was in another person’s name. The flight continued, according to the documents obtained by KABC.

Noibi was not detained at LAX and spent several days in Los Angeles, according to the affidavit, KABC reported. He was arrested Wednesday, when he attempted to board the flight to Atlanta — also using an expired boarding pass and without valid ID, the station reported.

The FBI said Noibi claimed he was in Los Angeles to recruit employees for his software business, but found he did not know anyone in the city, KABC reported.

Noibi is charged with being a stowaway and faces 5 years in prison if convicted.

Calls by Newsday to FBI offices in Los Angeles and New York were not immediately returned Thursday.

The Federal Aviation Administration referred calls to the TSA, which were not immediately returned.