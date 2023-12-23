Council OKs allowing reusable bottles at New York City sports venues

Sports venues in New York City would need to let attendees enter with a reusable bottle under legislation passed by the City Council.

The legislation, which passed Wednesday by a veto-proof vote of 40-7, covers bottles made primarily of aluminum or stainless steel and would punish venues for failing to comply. The move is aimed at cutting back on the use of disposable plastic bottles.

“Sports venues would be able to require reusable beverage containers be empty upon entering the venue and to restrict entry with a reusable beverage container capable of holding more than 24 fluid ounces,” according to a council summary of the legislation, Introduction No. 1161-A.

Mayor Eric Adams’ press office did not respond to an emailed inquiry about the legislation. Madison Square Garden, where the Rangers and Knicks play; Barclays Center, home of the Nets; and the Mets also failed to respond. Yankee Stadium allows nonglass reusable bottles of a certain size.

The mayor can sign or veto the bill, but if he vetoes it, it would be sent back to the council, which can override a veto with a two-thirds vote. Once enacted, the law would take effect 120 days later.

Under the legislation, a venue that broke the law would face a fine of $500 for the first violation, $750 for the second violation on a different day within 12 months, and $1,000 for the third and each violation thereafter.

At a news conference in advance of the vote, lead sponsor Councilman Shaun Abreu said, “If we want to adopt good habits then we have to make it easy for them, and that's what we're doing today.”

The U.S. Open already allows attendees to bring their own plastic or metal bottles and provides on-site refill stations. "We are happy to have other venues join us in these efforts," Daniel Zausner, chief operating officer of the USTA National Tennis Center, said in a letter Abreu posted to X, formerly Twitter, earlier this week.

The legislation is supported by the Natural Resources Defense Council, which said in a statement that the law "is expected to eliminate the consumption and disposal of hundreds of thousands of plastic water bottles at New York City stadiums and arenas, every year."

The legislation doesn’t require that venues provide water to fill a bottle — but that’s next on the legislative agenda, Abreu told Newsday.

“We’re activating a bill that would now require sport venues to provide for portable water stations,” he said, citing what the Open provides.

It’s not the first time that the New York City government has passed rules aimed at helping the environment by focusing on business practices.

As of November 2021, it was illegal for food-service establishments to give out single-use plastic straws, except if asked.

In late July 2023, establishments began being prohibited from providing plastic utensils and other items in delivery or takeout orders except upon request.

And starting in March 2020, the state began banning plastic carryout bags at supermarkets and groceries except under certain circumstances.