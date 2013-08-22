Rockaway ferry service extended through January

The ferry service carrying Rockaway and Brooklyn residents whose commutes are hobbled by R train disruptions will continue through January, Mayor Michael Bloomberg said Wednesday.

The city had planned to shutter the $2 boat rides from Queens to Wall Street and East 34th Street by Labor Day, but the service proved popular.

"Extending the service through January will allow riders to continue taking advantage of this quick, enjoyable and sustainable transit option," Bloomberg said in a statement.

The ferry, operated by Seastreak, was set up to help commuters in the Rockaways, who were left without train service after superstorm Sandy knocked out the A line.