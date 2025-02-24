NYC Mayor Eric Adams: Roosevelt Hotel migrant shelter to close in coming months

The Roosevelt Hotel, which has been used to process tens of thousands of homeless foreign migrants as New York City's main intake center for almost two years, will close operations in the coming months, Mayor Eric Adams's office said on Monday. The announcement comes after the Federal Emergency Management Agency clawed back more than $80 million from New York City, officials said last week, escalating a dispute between the Trump administration and the nation’s largest city over money for sheltering migrants. New York began leasing the Roosevelt Hotel in May 2023 as an intake center for homeless migrants seeking city services. The famed Manhattan hotel was closed in the fall of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, The city received an average of 4,000 arrivals each week, and more than 173,000 registrations were completed at the hotel between May 2023 and February 2025, according to a press release. That number has decreased to about 350 registrants per week in recent months, the city said. "While we’re not done caring for those who come into our care, today marks another milestone in demonstrating the immense progress we have achieved in turning the corner on an unprecedented international humanitarian effort," Adams said. About 53 additional asylum sites and tent-based facilities will have closed between June 2024 and June 2025, the release said. Since Spring 2022, over 230,000 foreign migrants, mostly from Latin America, have come to the city, straining the municipal budget. Some, though not all, of the migrants have been bused to Blue State sanctuary cities under a program by Red State governors to protest the Biden administration's border policies. Until last year, when eligibility was tightened, a legal mandate in the city provided a near unlimited and perpetual right to room and board, at public expense, for anyone in need., The city said there are currently fewer than 45,000 migrants in its care, down from a high of 69,000 in January 2024 and out of the more than 232,000 who have arrived since the spring 2022, the release said. The hotel lease began around the time Title 42 expired, which allowed federal officials to turn away asylum-seekers from the U.S. border with Mexico during the COVID-19 pandemic, Newsday previously reported. The hotel served as a place where migrants must apply for services, as well as a temporary shelter for hundreds of families who can stay for only 60 days. The Roosevelt Hotel offered as many as 1,000 rooms for migrants. The city plans to sue the Trump administration for pulling back the emergency migrant funding that had already been appropriated by Congress and paid into municipal bank accounts, Newsday previously reported. The historic hotel, which opened in September 1924 in honor of President Theodore Roosevelt, has been a longtime landmark of the New York City skyline. Located near Grand Central Station, it has been the site of notable cultural and political events such as the election headquarters for New York Gov. Thomas Dewey, who in 1948 was said to have wrongly announced from the Roosevelt that he had defeated Harry Truman for president.

