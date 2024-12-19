Complete coverage of the migrant crisis in New York City and Long Island
The number of migrants in New York has soared in recent years, with New York City alone processing nearly 225,000 since the spring of 2022. Many of those people are worried for their futures.
Immigration drives US population growth to highest rate in 23 years as residents pass 340 million
The US Census Bureau is adding refugees to its immigrant count
NYC Mayor Adams talks illegal immigration with incoming border czar
Democratic senators urge Biden to act on temporary protections for migrants
Mayor: Floyd Bennett Field migrant shelter in Brooklyn to close
NYC easing rules for foreign migrants leaving shelters
Trump and migrants: How deportation plan might work
Hispanic voters explain why they voted for Trump
Seeing red: NY Dems expect clashes with Trump on immigration, environment
Task force working to cushion impact of Trump policies in NYS
NYC to close Randall's Island migrant camp in early 2025, mayor says
New immigration court cases plummet on LI, across U.S. since Biden policy change
Suozzi touts 'immigrant experience' in DNC speech
Suozzi gets DNC showcase for immigration stance
Suozzi part of bipartisan push to overhaul U.S. immigration policy
Migrant crisis: Ecuadorian man's hope and uncertainty as he returns to NYC
New Biden immigration policy could benefit thousands on LI
Biden order effect: Fewer foreign migrants
NYC begins evicting sheltered foreign migrants
Suffolk immigration deportation orders among highest in state amid NYC surge
Why migrants have lived in Hamptons woods, not far from mansions, for years
Migrant stays in homeless shelters capped under settlement between NYC and legal advocates
Democrats begin testing Tom Suozzi's border strategy
Tenants' court fight leads to more affordable housing in Farmingdale
Mayor Adams' migrant crisis approach: From 'open arms' to 'no more room at the inn'
Demand from migrant influx pushing LI nonprofits to the limit
Inside the chaotic, overwhelmed system migrants navigate in NY
Migrants on Long Island: What the latest numbers say
Faces of a crisis: Migrants navigate uncertainties in NY
Report: Asylum-seekers pumping millions into LI economy
Calone, Romaine spar over crime, affordable housing in Suffolk executive debate
How Nassau got a homeless shelter mandate
NYC, Biden administration reach deal to house migrants at Floyd Bennett Field
NYC opens another shelter for foreign migrants
NYC must shelter anyone in need. A court is revisiting that rule.
How Hofstra law school Asylum Clinic helps migrants fleeing persecution
NYC opens tent dorms for migrant crisis
Immigrant-rights groups sue Nassau PD over translation services
