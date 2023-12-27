NewsNew York

Ruptured steam line, possible asbestos leak closes midtown Manhattan streets for hours

FDNY and Con Edison workers at 54th Street and Second Avenue...

FDNY and Con Edison workers at 54th Street and Second Avenue in midtown Manhattan, where a steam pipe burst Wednesday morning. Credit: Ed Quinn

By Michael O'Keeffemichael.okeeffe@newsday.com@MOKNYC

A section of midtown Manhattan was closed Wednesday to pedestrians and traffic while emergency crews responded to the a ruptured steam line and a possible asbestos leak.

The FDNY said it received a call about a ruptured steam line at East 53rd Street and Second Avenue at 5:32 a.m. A Con Edison crew was working at East 52nd and Second when excessive steam began to leak, according to the NYPD.

New York City Department of Environmental Protection personnel and Con Edison crews shut down a portion of a steam main in response to the release. The utility said it was conducting environmental testing for asbestos in the affect area, which includes East 51st Street from Second Avenue to Third Avenue and East 52nd Street from Second Avenue to Park Avenue

New York City Emergency Management urged residents of the area to shelter in place and keep their windows closed. The agency said members of the public should avoid the area for safety reasons.

The incident resulted in the interruption of service to eight customers, Con Edison said. No injuries have been reported.

Officials said N95 masks were available to residents concerned about air quality. Police escorts into and out of nearby buildings will be offered to those who ask.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

