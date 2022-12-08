Beware of boozy Santas on Saturday headed for the annual SantaCon bar crawl in Manhattan this weekend, when alcohol will be banned for 32 hours on LIRR trains.

The MTA announced Wednesday that drinking alcohol will be prohibited from 4 a.m. Saturday through noon Sunday to deter intoxicated Santas commuting on the LIRR and the Metro-North Railroad.

“Maintaining safe and orderly travel is always a priority,” MTA Police Chief John Mueller said in a statement. “We want everyone to enjoy their holiday festivities and get to their destination smoothly and on time.”

The SantaCon festivities attracts dozens of Santas from Long Island and elsewhere, who plan to meet in midtown at 10 a.m. Saturday dressed in full Santa costumes to start drinking.

Organizers said the bar crawl also raises money for charity and has raised $900,000 during the past decade for charitable causes. They encourage participants to respect the community and there are NYPD officers at every stop, after prior years in which the revelry sometimes led to poor behavior and public drunkeness by the multiple Clauses.

MTA police will also increase patrols in Penn Station and Grand Central to enforce the weekend alcohol ban on trains and platforms. Police will issue citations and confiscate alcohol and remove any drunk or disorderly passengers, officials said.