Schumer: Trump budget’s planned anti-terror cuts hurt NYC

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) decried President Donald Trump’s budget cuts to anti-terrorism programs the senator said help New York law enforcement.

Schumer said in a statement Monday that the Urban Area Security Initiative, known as UASI, has been cut from $605 million to $448 million under the president’s proposed budget.

“The horrible Manchester attack tells us that terrorists and other evil-doers are laser focused on our weak points and still looking to exploit big cities and large events,” Schumer said in the statement. “In light of these events, it makes absolutely no sense for the just-released Trump budget to cut the anti-terror dollars New York City uses to keep us all safe.”

Schumer said because of past attacks, New Yorkers “understand the need to remain vigilant when it comes to terror.”

The senator also said Trump’s budget proposal eliminates the $25 million Non-Profit Security Grant, which gives non-profits and cultural and religious institutions money to protect against hate crimes, and decreases the State Homeland Security Grant Program from $467 million to $349 million.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Schumer said New York City allocates some of its UASI funds for FDNY and NYPD training.

“UASI is the lifeblood of New York’s anti-terror programs and the cornerstone of effective preparedness and prevention against terror threats,” he said. “At a time when terrorism is on the rise, we should not be cutting anti-terrorism funds that prevent costly and crippling disasters and more importantly, save lives.”

Multiple attempts for comment from the White House press office were unsuccessful.