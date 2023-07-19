Thomas Abreu indicted in scooter shooting spree that left 1 dead, 2 injured, Queens DA says

A Brooklyn man faces life in prison after being indicted on charges of going on a shooting spree while riding a scooter in Queens that left a man dead and two others wounded, the Queens district attorney announced Wednesday.

Thomas Abreu, 25, was charged in a 14-count indictment, which includes second-degree murder and five counts of second-degree attempted murder, for what authorities have previously described as "scenes of terror" in which Abreu allegedly indiscriminately fired at pedestrians earlier this month.

“The scourge of gun violence continues to steal family, friends, and loved ones from our communities, leaving fear and misery in its tragic wake,” said Melinda Katz, the Queens district attorney, in a news release.

He also was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of first-degree attempted assault, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Abreu is represented by attorney Jonathan Latimer, who could not be immediately reached for comment.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

According to the charges, on July 8 at about 11:26 a.m. Abreu was seen on surveillance cameras and by witnesses riding a scooter on 108th Street and Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill. Abreu, who witnesses said wore a green shirt and a fanny pack on his shoulder, approached Hamod Saeidi before shooting him in the back.

Saeidi, 86, was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he later died.

Abreu then fired at a pedestrian walking his dog and at an individual crossing the street, authorities said. Neither was injured.

Minutes later, video surveillance caught Abreu on his scooter on 126th Street and Hillside Avenue. Authorities said he pulled up next to a parked minivan and shot the driver in the head at close range. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital and is in serious condition.

At 11:36 a.m., Abreu in his green shirt was again spotted on surveillance, at the intersection of 131st Street and Jamaica Avenue. While riding his scooter, Abreu fired at and failed to hit another man who also was on a scooter.

One minute later, Abreu was seen on his scooter on 134th Street and Jamaica Avenue, where he approached a pedestrian crossing the street and shot the victim in the shoulder. The victim was treated at a hospital, the district attorney's office said.

NYPD officers spotted Abreu riding his scooter in the green shirt and fanny pack at Sutphin Boulevard and Archer Avenue around 1 p.m. He was arrested after a foot pursuit.

Police recovered a loaded pistol with an extended magazine to hold ammunition and the fanny pack, which contained additional ammunition.

Authorities said Abreu allegedly shot a pedestrian in Brooklyn earlier that same day.