Thomas Abreu of Brooklyn charged in scooter shootings in Queens, Brooklyn

A Brooklyn man has been arrested and charged with murder for allegedly riding a scooter around Queens and Brooklyn and indiscriminately shooting at people Saturday morning, resulting in the death of an 86-year-old man, the NYPD announced on Sunday.

Thomas Abreu, 25, is also being charged with two counts of attempted murder and six counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said Abreu drove a scooter through the two boroughs and randomly shot at people on the street. The motive is unclear, police said.

“At this time, we don’t know the motive. It seems that his acts were random,” Joseph Kenny, an assistant chief with the NYPD’s detective bureau, said on Saturday. “If you look at the demographics, the pedigree, of the victims, they’re all different. At this time, video shows that he’s not targeting anybody, he’s not following anybody. As he’s driving on his scooter, he’s randomly shooting people.”

Police determined that there were six related shooting incidents, but Abreu is being charged in regard to three.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In one incident at about 11:27 a.m. on Saturday, police received a call about a man shot in front of 108-19 Jamaica Avenue in Queens. When police arrived, they found an 86-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back. The man was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the man as Hamoo Saedi of Queens.

Just a few minutes later, officers were alerted about a gunman discharging his firearm multiple times at a group of people standing at the intersection of 108th Street and Jamaica Avenue. No one was injured.

Just minutes later, at about 11:36 a.m., police said an unidentified 40-year-old man was standing at the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and 131st Street, when he was approached by an unknown individual, who fired his gun in his direction before fleeing. The 40-year-old man was not injured in the attack.

The shootings all happened within less than 30 minutes, police said.

Police said they were able to find a picture of Abreu after a thorough video canvass and distributed it to NYPD officers around the city. At about 1:10 p.m., Abreu, while riding a scooter, was stopped by officers at the intersection of Sutphin Boulevard and 94 Avenue, near the Long Island Rail Road and AirTrain stations in Jamaica.

Police found the 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, a magazine and more rounds,, authorities said.