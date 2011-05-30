Search for Selden man presumed drowned upstate

Divers have resumed their search for a Long Island man thrown out of a rented raft and presumed drowned in a stretch of rapids on the Upper Delaware River.



Authorities say the Selden man wasn’t wearing a life jacket when he was ejected from the raft on the high, fast-moving water Saturday near Sparrow Bush, about 65 miles northwest of New York City.



Crews searched through the day Sunday but found no sign of the man, 71, whose name has not been released.



Officials tell the Times Herald-Record of Middletown that the man’s wife, who was wearing a life jacket, jumped in and tried unsuccessfully to help him before he sank in water about 5 1 /2 feet deep. She and another person in the raft were rescued. They weren’t injured.



The search is continuing Monday.