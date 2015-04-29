Sheldon Silver pleads not guilty to upgraded indictment, says he'll be 'vindicated' at trial set for Nov. 2

A federal judge in Manhattan on Tuesday set a Nov. 2 trial date for former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver on charges that he engaged in two corrupt schemes to get $4 million in kickbacks.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni set the trial date as Silver officially entered a not guilty plea to a superseding indictment returned last week that added a money-laundering charge related to his handling of money from the kickback scheme.

Silver, 71, was charged in January with mail fraud, wire fraud and extortion for, prosecutors say, steering real estate legislation and medical research funds in return for legal referral fees from property tax abatement cases and asbestos litigation.

The Manhattan Democrat resigned as speaker, but retained his seat in the assembly.

Silver said after Tuesday's hearing that he was happy a trial was scheduled so he could be "vindicated."