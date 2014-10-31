1 dead, 2 injured in shooting outside NYC club
Police say a woman was fatally shot and two other people were wounded overnight outside a club in Queens.
The NYPD says the shooting stemmed from a dispute inside Club Hive on Queens Boulevard and Barnwell Avenue in East Elmhurst.
Police say someone fired shots from the corner as a large group of patrons spilled out into the street around 4 a.m. Friday.
One woman was struck in the neck and leg and pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital.
A 21-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks and leg. A 31-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head. Both were listed in stable condition at Elmhurst.
Police says officers responded to the club after being called about a disturbance there.