NewsNew York

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting outside NYC club

Police at the scene of a deadly shooting early Friday,...

Police at the scene of a deadly shooting early Friday, Oct. 31, 2014, outside Club Hive on Queens Boulevard and Barnwell Avenue in East Elmhurst. Police said a woman was fatally shot and two other people were wounded at about 4 a.m. outside the club after a dispute inside. Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police say a woman was fatally shot and two other people were wounded overnight outside a club in Queens.

The NYPD says the shooting stemmed from a dispute inside Club Hive on Queens Boulevard and Barnwell Avenue in East Elmhurst.

Police say someone fired shots from the corner as a large group of patrons spilled out into the street around 4 a.m. Friday.

One woman was struck in the neck and leg and pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital.

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks and leg. A 31-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head. Both were listed in stable condition at Elmhurst.

Police says officers responded to the club after being called about a disturbance there.

Latest video

Didn't find what you were looking for?