Sister killed, brother injured in NYC accident

A 19-year-old amateur boxer is in critical condition following an accident on a Bronx road that sent him and his sister over a barrier and down 75 feet.



Police say 20-year-old Jennifer Sosa was pronounced dead following the Sunday morning accident on the Cross Bronx Expressway. Her brother, Pedro Luis Sosa, was in critical at Jacobi Hospital.



The two had stopped after getting into a traffic accident and got out of their car to inspect the damage when they were hit by another car.



The impact sent them over the concrete barrier onto the Bruckner Boulevard below.



Pedro Luis Sosa’s boxing coach, Marco Suarez, told the Daily News he narrowly missed a spot on the 2012 Olympic team in August. He was about to turn pro Monday.

