Sneakers offer NYC boro colors, logos

New Yorkers can now pay allegiance to their borough with their shoes.

Nike is offering limited-edition sneakers featuring different colors, logos and identifying laces for each of the city's five boroughs.

The shoes go on sale Saturday at $135 a pair.

Only one store in SoHo will sell the entire line. Other stores will only sell the sneaker for their borough. They can also be purchased online.

Nike declined to say how many of the low-tops it is shipping.

Moe's Sneaker Spot owner Amit Chodha says he's lucky to get them in his Queens store. Only a few stores in each borough are getting them.

The sneakers have been designed to promote the inaugural World Basketball Festival extravaganza in New York City on Aug. 12-15.